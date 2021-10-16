NC stalwart's son joins Sajad Lone's party

Srinagar, Oct 16 Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference (NC) stalwart Abdul Rahim Rather, on Saturday joined Sajad Lone-led Peoples' Conference (PC) in Jammu & Kashmir's capital city Srinagar.

Hilal's joining the PC is seen as another setback for Farooq Abdullah-led NC.

Last week the NC Provincial President and senior leader, Devender Singh Rana left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Welcoming Hilal Rather to his party, Sajad said the PC has become a political reality in the Union Territory which some politic still refuse to see.

It is likely that some more leaders from different parties would join the PC in the coming days.

In another development, Khurshid Ahmad Khan, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, who was believed to be close to the Peoples' Conference, on Saturday joined Syed Altaf Bukhari- led Apni Party at a function in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

