Nearly 30K farmers benefitted from paddy procurement under KMS

New Delhi, Oct 6 Nearly 30,000 farmers benefited from paddy procurement under Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 so far.

A quantity of 2,87,552 MT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to October 5, benefiting 29,907 farmers with Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of Rs 563.60 crore.

Out of the total, 1,46,509 MT paddy has been procured in Haryana and 1,41,043 Metric Tonnes (MT) paddy has been procured in Punjab, according to a statement by Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Paddy procurement in Kharif 2020-21 was almost concluded with the purchase of 894.24 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMTs) of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 718.09 LMT and Rabi Crop 176.15 LMT) up to October 5 against the last year corresponding purchase of 768.70 LMT.

About 131.14 Lakh farmers have been benefited from KMS 2020-21 procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,68,832.78 crore. Paddy procurement reached all-time high level, surpassing the previous high of 770.93 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

