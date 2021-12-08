New Consul General of France meets K'taka Higher Education Minister

Bengaluru, Dec 8 The government of France is keen to set up an Indo-French Campus Institute in Karnataka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said on Wednesday.

He said this after Thierry Berthelot, newly appointed Consul General of France in Bengaluru, met him and discussed the matter.

He also told that the French delegation had been suggested to set up the intended campus in the Bengaluru City University.

France is interested to provide courses under Health Category which include Biotech to Artificial Intelligence, Drugs and Health Products, Pharmaceutical Management, Advanced Pharmaceutical Engineering.

Under the Industry 4.0 category, it wishes to commence courses of Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, etc and under Ecology category it wants to commence courses of Biodiversity, Climate Change, Greener Economy, he told.

Those who study the above courses will be awarded Joint Degrees (Indo-French Degrees), the Minister said.

Under this collaboration, the curriculum, content, pedagogy will be aligned with the corporate needs. Besides, setting up research institutions and incubators will be the priority to impart global level skills to students, Narayan told.

