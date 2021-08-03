Nikol Pashinyan re-appointed as Armenian PM

Yerevan, Aug 3 Nikol Pashinyan has been re-appointed as Armenia's Prime Minister by President Armen Sarkissian, according to local media Armenpress.

Pashinyan appointment on Monday came after he was re-nominated by the Civil Contract party, which won majority of the seats in the June 21 parliamentary elections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pashinyan was first appointed as the prime minister in 2018.

He announced he would resign in April to pave the way for the scheduled snap parliamentary elections as well as to solve the tensions between himself, the Armenian Army's General Staff Onik Gasparyan and the opposition parties.

Earlier this year, Pashinyan submitted several requests to President Sarkissian demanding the dismissal of Gasparyan, while the military leader's deputies and dozens of top military commanders signed a statement in February, demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

