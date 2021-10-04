Nitish Kumar slams Niti Aayog report on Bihar's health infra

Patna, Oct 4 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday challenged the report of Niti Aayog saying that it is not based on ground reality.

Niti Aayog on Friday (October 1) in its report said that the health infrastructure of Bihar is on the top from the bottom in the entire country.

"The working style of Niti Aayog is absolutely weird. It has calculated every state and union territory with just one parameter. Bihar is number 3 in population and 12th in area wise. When you calculate the health infrastructure per square km area, the calculation always goes wrong. The way Niti Aayog calculated the health infrastructure of Bihar is not an actual report," Kumar said.

"When I took over the charge of Bihar as chief minister, the health infrastructure was pathetic. Animals were sleeping inside hospitals. Now, we have opened many medical colleges and hospitals in the state. We are continuously improving the health sector," he said.

"We have asked the senior officials of the health department to prepare a report to counter Niti Aayog," he said.

As per the report of Niti Aayog, Bihar has just 6 hospital beds for one lakh population, lowest among all 36 states and union territories in the country.

The Niti Aayog prepared the report with the help of the health and family welfare ministry and WHO India, where hospitals of the districts have made good progress with 24 beds per one lakh population. Puducherry has 222 beds per one lakh population which is the highest in the country while Bihar has the lowest with just 6 beds.

