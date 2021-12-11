No compromise in war against cyber criminals: Bommai

Bengaluru, Dec 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday sent out a tough message to the cyber criminals, saying time has come to wage a war on cyber crimes.

"Go after the cyber criminals, come what may there should be no compromise, we have zero tolerance for them and the time has come to wage a war on cyber crimes," he said.

He made the remarks while speaking after launching the 'Cyber Secure Karnataka' campaign.

The Chief Minister said the state has introduced the CIR number system. It is the first of its kind in the entire country, wherein an FIR would be registered and bank accounts of the victim and the offenders would be frozen following just a mobile phone communication. "Even the Prime Minister has appreciated it and it is being emulated by other states as well," he said.

Referring to use of Dark Web in narcotics supply, child trafficking and illegal arms supply, Bommai said: "All this come through cyber route. Our government started CEN (Cyber, Economic offences, Narcotics) police stations when I was the Home Minister."

"Our government has declared a war against narcotics. However only police stations are not enough. We need technology, modern equipments and funds. I can provide you everything to enable you to go after this cyber criminals. Come what may there is no compromise, we have zero tolerance against drug trafficking," he said.

Quoting a saying, "crime leads the law", he stressed the need for Cyber laws to catch up with criminals to deal with them swiftly and effectively.

As the criminals have a wide network, we need to widen the Cyber Security Network, the Chief Minister said, suggesting the officials to seek the cooperation and suggestions from the Central government in this regard.

He called upon the youth to use their digital knowledge and gadgets as a weapon. "Use the technology for good cause with social responsibility to better their future."

