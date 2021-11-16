No consensus on inviting Ukraine: NATO chief

Brussels, Nov 16 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that member countries have not reached a consensus on inviting Ukraine to join the military alliance.

"We have no consensus agreement in NATO now on inviting Ukraine into becoming a full member," Stoltenberg said in an interview on Monday.

He added that NATO has strengthened relations with Ukraine.

In a political statement at the Bucharest Summit in 2008, NATO said Ukraine will eventually become a member of the bloc, but refused to provide the Membership Action Plan to Kiev, the first step in the legal procedure for joining the organisation.

After the pro-West authorities came into power in Ukraine in 2014, the country has increased interactions with NATO and made joining the bloc a priority.

NATO recognised Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

However, the alliance has not promised Ukraine immediate membership prospects.

