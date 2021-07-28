No role of government in March 23 assault, says Bihar Minister

Patna, July 28 A Bihar Minister on Wednesday sought to lay responsibility for the assault on opposition leaders in the Assembly on March 23 on the directions of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the Speaker told the state government to deploy security forces inside the premises and the government implemented his direction.

"It was a call of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker to bring security forces inside the premises. The state government neither sent the forces by its own nor offered the same to the Speaker. The forces came on the direction of the Speaker and the state government has no role in it," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, however claimed that two constables cannot beat MLAs and MLCs inside the legislature, and "police officers, on the direction of state government, brutally assaulted them".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor