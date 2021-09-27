Now, ED raids ex-Sena MP Anandrao Adsul, son's home
Mumbai, Sep 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the home of former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul and his son Abhijit Adsul in connection with a complaint of alleged scam worth Rs.900-crore in the City Cooperative Bank Ltd, here.
A former five-time MP from Amravati and Buldhana Lok Sabha seats, Anandrao Adsul is the chairman, while his son Abhijit is a director in the Mumbai-based bank.
Hours after the ED team visited the Sena leader's home in suburban Kandivali, Anandrao fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The ED had summoned the father and son for questioning on Monday following a complaint lodged by independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, the husband of former actress and independent MP from Amravati, Navnit Kaur-Rana.
In the complaint, Rana has accused the Adsuls of alleged misappropriation of the City Cooperative Bank Ltd.'s depositors' funds to the tune of Rs 900-cr a charge stoutly denied by the father-son duo.
Terming the complaint as 'motivated and managed' by Rana, the Adsuls claim that when the bank's annual turnover is Rs 800-crore, how can there be a scam of Rs 900-crore as alleged by the MLA, and demanded a free and impartial probe into the matter.
In the past, the ED had raided the Adsuls' residences and offices and had questioned them in the case.
