Nuke talks should end US sanctions: Iran Prez

Tehran, Sep 5 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the nuclear talks between his country and the world powers should result in the removal of U.S sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"We do not hesitate to negotiate... But what we are looking for is the lifting of sanctions... Negotiation must be outcome-oriented," he said in a televised speech on Saturday night.

Raisi noted that Iran will not accept "negotiation for negotiation's sake", reports Xinhua news agency

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began in-person talks on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of Washington to the agreement and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the deal.

After six rounds of talks, the parties have said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for the revitalization of the deal.

The US government withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually suspended parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

