NY court exonerates 2 wrongly convicted men

New York, Nov 19 A judge from the New York County Supreme Court has exonerated two men who were wrongly convicted in the 1965 assassination of human rights activist Malcolm X.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance together with Shanies Law Office and non-profit legal organisation Innocence Project moved to vacate the convictions and dismiss the indictments of Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, reports Xinhua news agency.

The motion was granted by Ellen Biben, chief administrative judge at the court.

A two-year re-investigation found that the two didn't receive a fair trial as New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation withheld exculpatory evidence that would have likely led to their acquittal.

The two and a third man named Mujahid Abdul Halim were convicted of murder in 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

"I apologise for what were serious, unacceptable violations of the law and the public trust. I apologise on behalf of our nation's law enforcement for this decades-long injustice, which has eroded public faith in institutions that are designed to guarantee the equal protection of the law," Vance said in the court.

Malcolm X was gunned down on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City while he was addressing a gathering.

