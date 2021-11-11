Odisha CM inaugurates ultra-modern dairy plant in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated an ultra-modern automated dairy plant of OMFED at Arilo in Cuttack district.

The milk processing plant of Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) has been set up at a cost of Rs 263 crore, for which technical consultancy has been provided by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It is the biggest dairy plant in the state, which has the capacity to process around five lakh litre of milk per day.

Speaking on this occasion, Patnaik said the plant will produce curd, milk, butter, cheese, lassi, ghee and flavoured milk for the consumers at an affordable price. About 6 lakh farmers will be benefited with the inauguration of the plant, he said.

"Our farmers have contributed to the development of OMFED and the government's main aim is to enhance the farmers' income," Patnaik said.

He said the government is giving a subsidy of up to Rs 50 lakh to the youth for the establishment of dairy farms and processing units in the state.

