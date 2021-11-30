Odisha CM launches 17 industrial projects worth Rs 1K cr

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated seven industrial projects and laid foundation stones for 10 projects involving a total investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The seven inaugurated units have been set up with an investment of Rs 152 crore, while the proposed investment plan for the 10 industrial units is worth Rs 848 crore, said officials.

The projects range from food processing, tourism, plastic, manufacturing to fertiliser sectors, and will create potential employment for over 2,400 persons in the state, officials said.

The Chief Minister said, "Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India. We have been marching ahead on the path of industrial development and are consistently ranked among the top states in terms of live manufacturing investments in India."

Patnaik said his government has taken up several proactive measures towards the development of industries. This has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the state.

"The state government's stable policy and regulatory environment have enabled robust growth of the industrial sector in the state. The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and the facilitations provided by various departments involved has also ensured that businesses continue to grow in the state," Patnaik said.

Among other projects, a polyurethane foam manufacturing unit at Jaymangal, Khurda, by Shree Malani Foams against an investment of Rs 135 crore was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Similarly, foundation stone was laid for the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited's (IFFCO) nano urea unit at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district. The project will be set up with an investment of Rs 225 crore.

