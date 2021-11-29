Odisha Speaker warns action against 'unruly' behaviour by legislators

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 Ahead of the Odisha Assembly's month-long Winter session, Speaker S.N. Patro on Monday said that action will be taken as per rules, if any member creates ruckus in the House during Question Hour and Governor's speech.

Patro informed legislators about the new rules during an all-party meeting he conducted for smooth functioning of the Winter session commences from December 1.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, the Speaker said all members of the Assembly have been instructed not to create any ruckus in the House during Question Hour and the Governor's speech. "It depends on a legislator whether to follow the rule or not. Action will be taken as per law if it is not obeyed," he said.

The House will meet for five hours every day with strict adherence to Covid guidelines. While the House will function from 10.30 a.m. till 1.30 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, the first day of the session will begin at 11 a.m., he said.

On the first day, the supplementary budget for financial year 2021-22 will be tabled at 5 p.m., he said.

The Speaker said 90 minutes will be given for debate on an adjournment motion of which 55 minutes will be allotted to opposition members. While the opposition BJP will be allowed to move adjournment motion for four days, Congress will be given two days (Tuesday and Saturday) for the same, he added.

BJP had boycotted the all-party meeting, alleging it is not given its due as the main opposition party in the state.

"As Leader of Opposition P.K. Naik is unwell, we had requested the Speaker to allow another member in his place. Earlier, the Speaker had categorically said that he will allow another person of our party. But, today he is speaking about some rules. So we boycotted the meeting," BJP Deputy Leader in Assembly, Bishnu Sethi, said.

Reacting to the allegation of Sethi, BJD leader and government chief whip Pramila Mallick said the BJP has been invited to the all party meeting as per procedure.

"If they want to send someone else in place of Naik, the BJP legislature party should give it in writing. However, their state unit president had given some proposal, which is not acceptable in the House," Mallick said.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress prepared to attack the government in the floor of the House over various issues including Mamita Meher murder case during the session. The ruling party has planned to raise cooking gas cylinder price hike to counter the opposition.

The winter session is scheduled to end on December 31.

