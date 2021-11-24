Only residents can appear in Assam civil service exams: CM

Guwahati, Nov 24 Assam's BJP government on Wednesday decided that only people who are residents of the state would be allowed to appear for the examinations of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and the Assam Civil Service (ACS).

The decision was taken by the Assam cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Sarma said that earlier knowing Assamese was mandatory for the candidates to appear in the APSC and ACS exams but it seems to create some confusion for the students of Assam who studied in English medium. Therefore, the state cabinet has taken the decision to withdraw the language paper for the test conducted for APSC and ACS, he said.

"Though the language paper has been removed from APSC and ACS examinations, the candidates must have the ability to speak Assamese or any other recognised language of the state including Bodo language," the Chief Minister said.

He said that a Youth Commission would be set up to provide training to the youths to pursue higher education and explore employment opportunities.

Wednesday's cabinet meedting also decided to give additional holidays on January 6 and 7 for state government employees along with usual holidays on 2nd Saturday and Sunday.

"These additional holidays would be applicable to only employees who have their parents or in-laws alive. During these holidays, the employees, ministers and senior officials would stay along with their parents or in-laws to take their blessings at the beginning of the year. Those ministers, officials and employees' parents and in-laws are not alive and the police personnel would not be allowed to enjoy these additional holidays," the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor