Oppn to support amendment to OBC Bill in LS today

New Delhi, Aug 10 Amid the ongoing standoff with the government resulting in a logjam in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition parties have decided to give passage to the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday.

The Bill was tabled on Monday, which seeks to restore the power that allowed states and union territories to make their own OBC lists. It was being demanded by a number of regional parties and even the ruling party's own OBC leaders.

Apart from this, the government will also push the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to get the Lower House's approval.

Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal introduced these two Bills in the House on August 9.

Both Bills were introduced in Parliament in 2019 and were referred to the standing committee which submitted its reports in November 2019.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP M.K. Premchandran and Shiv Sena MP, Vinayak Bhaurao Raut will be raising the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it.

The Lok Sabha proceeding has been continuously disrupted since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, despite the government repeatedly approaching the opposition to stop demonstrations and start proceedings peacefully, but the Opposition MPs are adamant to discuss the alleged Pegasus snooping case, inflation, farm laws and other issues.

Amid the protests, the government on Monday passed three Bills the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021. The Bills were passed without discussion.

