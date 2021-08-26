Oregon to deploy up to 560 out-of-state medical workers

Washington, Aug 26 Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that the US state has contracted with two private firms to provide up to 560 nurses and other medical workers to help overwhelmed hospitals.

The healthcare facilities around the state-particularly those in the hard-hit Central and Southern Oregon, will soon get a boost in nurses, paramedics, and other health professionals to help respond to the surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations fuelled by the Delta variant, the announcement on Wednesday said.

According to Brown, the state has finalised a contract with medical staffing company Jogan Health Solutions to deploy hospital crisis teams-a total of up to 500 health care personnel-to Central and Southern Oregon, as well as long-term care facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

It has also contracted with AMN Healthcare for at least 60 additional nurse and clinical positions.

The additional personnel will bolster medical staff capacity to help manage hospitalisations that have jumped more than 990 per cent since July 9, according to the announcement.

"The deployment of crisis response teams should provide some welcome relief to our hospitals, particularly in Central and Southern Oregon, that are overwhelmed given the recent surge in hospitalisations among mostly unvaccinated individuals," the Governor added.

