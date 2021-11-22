Over 300 Tanzanians to climb Mt Kilimanjaro to mark 60th I-Day

Dodoma, Nov 22 More than 300 Tanzan will summit Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and the tallest freestanding mountain in the world, to mark the country's 60th Independence Day on December 9, a minister said on Sunday.

Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania's leading tourist destinations, is about 5,895 metres above sea level, with roughly 50,000 trekkers from across the world attempting to reach the summit of the mountain annually, reports Xinhua news agency.

Damas Ndumbaro, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, said so far 121 climbers have already registered for the historical expedition themed, 'The Kilimanjaro Climb Campaign'.

Tanzania gained independence from the British on December 9, 1961.

Ndumbaro added that the climb has been jointly organised by the government and a private tour operator called Zara Tours based in Moshi, at the foot of the mountain.

Mount Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano, is the fourth most topographically prominent peak on Earth.

It is part of Kilimanjaro National Park and is a major climbing destination.

