Over 45K bridges in US in poor condition: Report

Washington, Nov 18 More than 45,000 bridges across the US have degenerated so badly that the Federal Highway Administration have listed them in poor condition in last year's National Bridge Inventory, a media report said.

The bridges in poor condition total 7 per cent of all the bridges in the country, Xinhua news agency quoted the USA Today report published on Wednesday as saying.

"Just five states account for one third of all the 'poor' bridges in the US: Iowa, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Oklahoma and Missouri," it said.

Earlier this month, Congress approved a budget of $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending, of which $40 billion will be used on bridge repair and replacement, said the report, adding that the money will be spent over the next five years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor