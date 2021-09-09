Owaisi denied permission for meeting in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Sep 9 The Barabanki district administration has denied permission for a meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi due to security reasons.

Owaisi is currently on a tour of UP, campaigning for his party ahead of the state Assembly polls. He had started his campaign from Ayodhya on Tuesday and is scheduled to address a meeting in Barabanki on Thursday.

Sajjad Hussain of the AIMIM had sought permission for the public meeting at Katra Imambara SDM Sadar Nawabganj, Pankaj Singh, said on Wednesday night that due to security reasons, permission could not be given.

However, the administration allowed a programme at the residence of AIMIM district president, Chaudhary Faizur Rahman, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Katra Baradari locality.

Only 50 people will be allowed in this programme in compliance with the coronavirus protocol, the SDM said.

Meanwhile, while addressing a party meeting in Sultanpur on Wednesday, Owaisi said that Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country twice because of the foolishness of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party presidents.

He was reacting to Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati calling him a ‘vote spoiler' for their parties.

He said that he aimed at consolidating his party's electoral position, ahead of the Assembly poll in the state.

