Palestinian man dead, dozens injured in West Bank clashes

Ramallah, Sep 25 A Palestinian man was killed and dozens were injured during clashes in the West Bank, according to authorities.

Mohammed Khbeisa, 28, was killed by Israeli soldiers during the clashes on Friday in the village of Beita, near the city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Witnesses said that dozens of protesters demonstrated in the village during which they burned tires, waved Palestinian flags, chanted anti-Israel slogans and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers.

In retaliation, Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters, live gunshots and rubber-coated metal bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that dozens were injured by rubber bullets and others suffered suffocation after they inhaled teargas, adding that most of them received field treatment by medics.

Clashes in Beita have continued for around four months following the establishment of an Israeli outpost on parts of the village's lands owned by its residents.

Similar clashes also took place on Friday in Qalqilya and Hebron, both in the West Bank.

