Parliamentary elections kick off in Kyrgyzstan
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2021 12:39 PM2021-11-28T12:39:05+5:302021-11-28T12:50:06+5:30
Bishkek, Nov 28 Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan started on Sunday under the watch of 736 international observers to ...
Bishkek, Nov 28 Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan started on Sunday under the watch of 736 international observers to elect 90 deputies for a five-year term.
The country's Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Nurzhan Shaildabekova, during a briefing on Sunday morning said that 2,435 polling stations have been opened in the country at 8 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), which will work until 8 p.m. (1400 GMT). Another 59 polling stations would be opened abroad in 29 countries.
The deputies will be elected through a mixed electoral system with 54 of them to be elected according to a proportional system from political parties, and 36 others to be elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis, Xinhua news agency reported.
Twenty-one political parties were registered to participate in the elections, more than 280 candidates were registered in single-mandate constituencies.
According to data from the CEC head, a total of 3,703,420 people will vote for the political parties, and 3,619,292 are going to vote in the single-mandate constituencies.
The Interior Ministry said earlier that more than 11,000 police officers would be deployed to ensure public order and security at polling stations.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app