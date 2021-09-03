Patna: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi at loggerheads over party office expansion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav are at loggerheads over the expansion of the RJD party office in Patna.

"Whatever they say only they know. All the recognised parties have been provided space for their office. After 2006, our government had allotted lands to all of them. They were allotted space as per their choices," Kumar told reporters.

Bihar Chief Minister's response came to a question on RJD's letter to the state government, requesting the allotment of a vacant piece of land beside their party office, to them for the extension of their office.

"JDU Office - 66,000 sq ft, MLA - 41; BJP - 52,000 sq ft, MLA - 74; RJD - 19,842 sq ft, MLA - 75. Now when I asked the Chief Minister the question on the truth of the least allotted land for the office of the largest party RJD, he got habitually angry. JDU has occupied the land by demolishing the flats of the MLAs," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh alleged that JDU and BJP have occupied the road and MLA flats to expand their party offices.

"Nitish Kumar should tell how much amount the government spent for the expansion of the office of JDU and BJP. Why do they take possession of the road and MLA flats? How was the Chief Secretary's residence merged with the Chief Minister's House?" tweeted Jagdanand Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

