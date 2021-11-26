Patnaik shares his dream of Odisha having 'best' medical care

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that it is his dream that nobody from the state should be forced to go outside for better medical treatment.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Sriram Chandra Bhanj (SCB) Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said: "We shall provide the best in SCB. For 75 years, the SCB has supported us now it is our turn to give it back."

He said that the number of lives saved by this institution and its alumni is unmatched. The service rendered to humanity by SCB is unparalleled and particularly to the people of Odisha, he said.

"Hence it is my dream to see SCB transforming into an AIIMS Plus institution to have cutting edge technology in medical services - to provide the best that modern medical science can provide," said the Chief Minister, adding, the people of Odisha deserve this.

Patnaik said Odisha is known today for many glorious achievements. But, there was a time when Odisha was not so well known. Even in those times - a beacon of excellence - the hospital stood out - known for its professionalism for quality and affordable health care both for the rich and the poor, for the commitment of the doctors.

He further said that the alumni of SCB have been the ambassadors of Odisha in every corner of the world - from Manhattan to Tokyo Odia doctors from SCB have carried the ethos of selfless service across the country and the world.

Speaking about the recently launched Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna, he said that it provides health assurance to 96 lakh families across the state.

"Setting up eight new government medical colleges, our response to the Covid challenge... show my government's firm commitment to transform the health care in Odisha," he said.

Stating the SCB shall play a key role in this transformation, he proclaimed that it shall take its place as one of the top institutions of the country in medical care and health education.

