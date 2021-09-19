Peaceful right-wing rally near US Capitol amid high police alert

Washington, Sep 19 A right-wing rally was held peacefully near the long fencing of US Capitol amid high police alert and tight media presence, against the treatment of January 6 rioters.

Just a crowd of not many people gathered on Saturday afternoon in a small park with the Capitol in clear view, far less than the number that authorities had estimated, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prior to the event, the Department of Homeland Security reportedly expected about 700 protesters would show up.

During the "Justice for J6" rally lasting about 90 minutes, dozens of law enforcement officers, wearing riot gear, stood straight between protesters and the security fencing surrounding the Capitol.

Many more police officers and vehicles were seen on closed roads near the Capitol in preparation for any violence.

Police Chief Robert Contee told NBC News that stepped-up police presence might have kept the number of rally attendees lower.

NBC News reported that Capitol Police arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation less than one hour before the rally began.

More than 600 people have been arrested since the January 6 Capitol attack, over 50 of whom have pleaded guilty to federal crimes, according to media reports.

A mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results for President Joe Biden.

The riot, later deemed an insurrection, left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

