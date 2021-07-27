Pilot rushes to Delhi ahead of Maken's meeting with Congress MLAs

Jaipur, July 27 Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday went to Delhi, a day before the scheduled meeting of Congress' state in charge Ajay Maken with ruling party MLAs.

In Delhi, Pilot had around an hour-long meeting with Maken, and sources said the state's political situation was discussed at length.

According to informed sources, Pilot and other leaders discussed a road map which has been prepared for Rajasthan after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Apart from this, the names of MLAs to be included in the cabinet were also discussed, even though those from the Pilot camp tipped for ministerial berths are yet not known.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Maken shall be taking one-on-one feedback with all Congress MLAs to evaluate the performance of present ministers which will further pave the way for cabinet expansion and reshuffle as well.

During the recent visit of Maken and party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal to Jaipur, there was no direct consultation with Pilot. However, Pilot has been meeting these leaders in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Gehlot supporters were on the edge on Tuesday, with many rushing to meet the Chief Minister, fearing the loss of their portfolios.

Meanwhile, a video of state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara is also raising eyebrows. Seen talking to Board of Secondary Education Chairman D.P. Jaroli in Ajmer, he said: "I am a guest for only two-five days. Let me know whatever you want me to do. I will get the file passed."

