Pilot's show of strength in CM Gehlot's constituency

Jaipur, Aug 23 Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, was on Monday accorded a warm welcome in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's constituency in Jodhpur by his followers, though senior local leaders of the Congress were absent from the spot.

Long queues of vehicles were seen in front of the Jodhpur airport. Pilot's staunch supporters, Parbatsar MLA Ram Niwas Gavadia and Mukesh Bhakar, the MLA from Ladnu, were present on the occasion.

Pilot's followers also raised slogans supporting their leader in Gehlot's hometown.

Soon after landing at the airport, Pilot left for Balotara by road where he mourned the demise of the brother of Hemaram Choudhary, the Congress MLA from Gudamalani.

He went to Chaudhary's ancestral village Mool ki Dhani in Balotara and offered floral tributes to the departed soul.

He also visited a temple in Barmer where he prayed for the prosperity of the people of the nation.

