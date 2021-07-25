PM condoles loss of lives in accident in Himachal's Kinnaur

New Delhi, July 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

At least nine tourists were killed when they were on the way from Sangla to Chitkul, when the boulders fell on their vehicle. Two of the injured have been referred to a nearby hospital.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said, "The incidents of rockslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur is extremely saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. I wish them a speedy recovery."

In another tweet, PMO said that the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor