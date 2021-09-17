PM Modi changed India's political work culture: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 17 Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narednra Modi, politics of casteism and appeasement has been replaced with development, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Friday.

In a message on Prime Minister Modi's 71st birthday, Nadda said, "Our Prime Minister has changed the political work culture of the country. Today, under his leadership, instead of politics of casteism, appeasement and dynasty, a political culture of development has been established and all other political parties of the country have been forced to follow it."

Launching a 20-days'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters here on Friday, Nadda further said that this programme will conclude on October 7, on completion of Modi's two decades in public life.

The BJP has planned a series of events for the next 20 days, which include creating awareness for vaccination, blood donation camps and other activities, he said.

Nadda pointed out that it has always been the belief of the Prime Minister that the benefit of development should reach the last person of the society.

"Since his childhood till date, he has never thought of himself but only about the welfare and empowerment of the poor, downtrodden and the oppressed people," he said.

The BJP chief also said that the Prime Minister's thoughts for bringing change in the Alives of the poor and downtrodden are clearly visible in his policies and plans.

Talking about Modi's 20 years in public life, Nadda said, "The long and uninterrupted tenure of our Prime Minister as an elected head has been dedicated to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

The party president also listed several initiatives of the Modi government such as abrogation of Article 370, law banning 'triple talaq', ensuring construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, surgical and air strikes, one rank one pension scheme, Ayushmann Bharat, free gas connection, electricity to each village and household, and free ration to the poor, among others.

"In the last seven years, several works have been made possible only due to his tireless efforts. With a strong will, a commitment for serving the people and effective strategy, he has proved that where there is a will, there is a way," Nadda said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor