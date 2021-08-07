PM Modi, Union Cabinet members attend high tea hosted by President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a high tea for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Saturday evening.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present at the occasion held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

This is the first such event after the union cabinet reshuffle and expansion of the Modi government.

The get-together comes ahead of a series of meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to hold with his Council of Ministers next week in which he is likely to discuss the Central government's future course of action.

Sources in the government said that a detailed briefing followed by a plan of action is expected to be charted out in the three-day meeting beginning August 10.

This would be the first time since the Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion that PM Modi is holding a long meeting of the Council of Ministers stretched up to three days.The senior ministers in the government confirmed that they have been asked to come prepared with details of the work done by their ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Parliament Annexe amid the Parliament's monsoon session. According to the sources, the government is expected to hold deliberations on its future course of actions and the schemes that need to be implemented to ease the lives of people.

( With inputs from ANI )

