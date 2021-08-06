PMK leader wants caste surnames to continue in TN textbooks

Chennai, Aug 6 The founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S. Ramadoss, said on Thursday that there is no point in dropping caste names of achievers from school textbooks in Tamil Nadu, and called upon the state government to allow mentioning the caste names of eminent scholars in Tamil textbooks.

The PMK leader was reacting to reports that the Tamil Nadu state textbook corporation has started the process of dropping caste surnames of noted Tamil scholars, including U.Ve. Swaminathan Iyer by referring to him as U.Ve. Swaminathan, in the Tamil text books for Class XII students.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that while the move of the government to abolish caste is welcome, the identity of the scholars would be erased.

The PMK leader, who has been spearheading the demand for 10.5 per cent reservation for his community, the Vanniyars, within the Most Backward Caste (MBC) section, said in a statement that caste system can be abolished only by creating equality among the people.

He said that reservation in educational institutions and for jobs are measures taken by the Central and state governments to ensure equality among the people.

Ramadoss said that dropping caste surnames shows a lack of understanding of the issue.

The PMK leader said, "There is nothing wrong in dropping caste surnames of ordinary people, but exemptions must be given to caste surnames of achievers as there is a possibility of erasing their identity."

