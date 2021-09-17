PM's b'day celebrations to help BJP poll campaign in Goa: Party official

Panaji, Sep 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday celebration is a "good opportunity" to canvas for the BJP for the 2022 state Assembly polls, Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Friday.

"Definitely. It is not only this year. We do the same thing every year. This year there is a good opportunity because elections are in January or February. This will be of benefit to the workers," Tanavade told mediapersons after being asked if the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations, which kicked off on Friday, would help the party in its campaign for the upcoming polls.

The BJP, including its ruling party unit in Goa, has planned a series of celebrations as part of the birthday programme from September 17 to October 7, which marks the completion of Modi's 20 years in electoral politics.

"Not just this year, we carry out 'Sewa Karya' (service) related works every year, from September 17 to October 2. This year we have stretched it to October 7 because it marks the completion of 20 years of Modi's electoral career," Tanavade said.

