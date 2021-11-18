Priyanka meets family of victim who died in police custody

Lucknow, Nov 18 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met the family of the Dalit sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody last month in Agra.

Gandhi said that despite promises, the state government had not done anything for Valmiki's family.

She said that as promised, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu would soon give a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the family of the deceased.

"I will not let the voice of justice be muffled and will stand by the family in their battle," she said.

