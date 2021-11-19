Priyanka offers prayers in UP Gurudwara

Lucknow, Nov 19 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the Yahia Ganj Gurudwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and offered prayers.

Priyanka was accompanied by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and party spokesperson Supriya Srinate.

She interacted with children on the occasion and took 'prasad'.

