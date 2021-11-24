Provide yarn and yarn subsidy: Palaniswami to CM

Chennai, Nov 24 Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the DMK-led state government to provide yarn and yarn subsidy to the weavers to weave free sarees and dhotis for Pongal and take steps to reduce the import duty on cotton.

The former Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Palaniswami also asked the DMK government to flush out hoarding of cotton and yarns in the state.

Citing the increase in yarn prices during the last ten months affecting the textile industry, Palaniswami said the units were not able to accept new orders and also execute their old orders with increased input prices.

He said hoarding and duty hike on cotton imports are the main reasons for the price hike that has affected the handloom and powerloom units.

Palaniswami said the Tiruppur Exporters Association is planning to go on a strike on November 26 and hold a hunger strike protesting against the price hike.

According to him, powerloom owners are selling their machines so as to sustain themselves.

