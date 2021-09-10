Punjab CM condoles demise of Shahi Imam

Chandigarh, Sep 10 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the demise of 63-year-old Shahi Imam (Punjab), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, who passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana city after a brief illness.

He is survived by a wife, a daughter and two sons.

In a message, Amarinder Singh described Shahi Imam as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.

His immense contribution in cementing the bonds of brotherhood, amity and bonhomie amongst the mankind would always remember by one and all across the state.

A void has been created in the religious fraternity, especially amongst the Muslim community, which was difficult to be filled, added Amarinder Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor