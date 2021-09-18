Punjab CM to meet MLAs ahead of Legislature party meeting

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called a meeting of party MLAs, sources said.

Amid fresh rumblings in the Punjab unit of Congress, the party has convened an urgent meeting of its legislators in the state on Saturday in Chandigarh.

In a late-night tweet on Friday, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said: "The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab."

Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5 PM on September 18 at the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Today's legislative party meeting is expected to be a show of strength for both sides.

( With inputs from ANI )

