Punjab waives income limit on pension of Olympians

Chandigarh, Nov 15 Acceding to a long-pending demand of former Olymp, Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Pargat Singh on Monday announced to waive the condition of income limit on pension of medal winner international players.

An announcement to this regard was made by the minister during an interaction with former players held here regarding formulation of new sports policy.

He said instead of big stadiums, major thrust will be laid on establishing coaching centres.

Pargat Singh said, in order to streamline sports in the state a 20-member committee comprising of players of various games is being constituted so that benefit can be taken from their vast experience and expertise in field of sports.

The minister said the government is in process of formulating a policy wherein the services of the players recruited under sports quota will be taken by the department.

He exhorted such government officers to voluntarily opt for this scheme to uplift the level of sports in the state. He advocated that at level of coming into service these players must give preference to department only.

The minister also called upon the players to render services to the Education Department so that foundation of sports can be laid at early age.

He said that the department has set a target of associating five lakh youth of the state under sports. For creating an atmosphere of sports in the state corporate firms, private companies and NRIs will be roped in.

Meanwhile, former Olymp lauded the Sports Minister for involving them to prepare the sports policy. They also gave their suggestions to inculcate sporting spirit amongst the youth from tender age.

They said that it is for the first time that any Sports Minister has done a meeting with them on this important issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor