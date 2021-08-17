Purvanchal emerging as hub of sugarcane cultivation

Lucknow, Aug 17 Purvanchal is now emerging as another hub of sugarcane cultivation in Uttar Pradesh and is catching up fast with western Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data released by the Sugarcane Department, there has been an increase of 1.34 lakh hectares in the area of cultivation of the crop during the last four years of the Yogi Adityanath government, which is an all-time record in the region.

The area for sugarcane cultivation has gone up from 4.39 lakh hectares to 5.73 lakh hectares in Purvanchal.

This has resulted in record increase in sugarcane yield in Purvanchal, leading to significant rise in farmers' income also.

The Sugarcane Department's statistics reveal that the farmers' income has gone up by Rs 22,000 per hectare during this period. The total income of the farmers of Purvanchal has increased by Rs 1,290 crore.

According to the department, the establishment of new sugar mills, reopening of closed ones and their operation during the Corona period, as well as timely payment of sugarcane price to the farmers and the campaign to connect the farmers with technology have proved to be very effective in promoting sugarcane cultivation.

The Yogi Adityanath government has distributed 70 lakh quintals of seeds to the farmers. Sowing on 5 lakh hectares of land has been done through trench method. Besides, co-cropping cultivation was done over 4 lakh hectares of land and drip irrigation plants were installed on 4,042 hectares which led to an increase in the yield.

