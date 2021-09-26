Putin nominates Speaker of State Duma's new convocation

Moscow, Sep 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin has nominated Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of lower house of Parliament, for the speaker of the new convocation of the State Duma, TASS news agency reported.

At a meeting with leaders of the parties that were elected to the lower house of parliament, Putin said that he believes Volodin is quite worthy to head the next, eighth convocation of the State Duma, reports Xinhua news agency citing TASS.

The work of the seventh convocation of the State Duma, especially in the difficult period of the fight against the pandemic, showed that the Duma can consolidate its efforts in the main directions of the country's development, he added.

Volodin thanked Putin for his trust and promised to try to justify it together with all political factions, according to TASS.

