P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi takes oath as MLC

Hyderabad, Aug 29 Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vani Devi on Sunday took oath as the member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

Council Protem Chairman Bhoopal Reddy administered oath to her at a simple ceremony held in his chamber.

Vani Devi was elected to the upper house of the state legislature in March from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates' constituency as the candidate of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). She had defeated her nearest rival N. Ramchander Rao of the BJP by 36,580 votes.

She thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for giving her an opportunity to serve the people. She said while no post is required to serve the people, being a member of Legislative Council will help in serving them effectively. She thanked all TRS leaders who worked for her victory.

Vani Devi is an artist, educationist and social activist. Born in Vangara in Karimnagar district, she is the founder of Sri Venkateshwara Group of Institutions.

State ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mahmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao and some MLAs and MLCs attended the oath taking.

