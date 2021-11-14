Queensland set to hit 70% vax milestone

Brisbane, Nov 14 The Australian state of Queensland is set to reach its first major, 70 per cent, vaccination milestone for the over-16 population on Monday, almost a week earlier than previously expected.

Queensland's Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced the state's double vaccination rate at 69.94 on Sunday, adding that it is guaranteed to hit the 70 per cent milestone on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This 70 per cent target is just the start, we are absolutely on our way to not just meet our 80 per cent target, but getting to that 90 per cent target," said D'Ath.

She said 81.66 per cent of the state's over-16 population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Once the state reaches the milestone, fully vaccinated Austral living in designated hotspots would be allowed to fly into Queensland but would still be required to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Once the state reaches 80 per cent of the vaccination rate, quarantine would not be required for fully-vaccinated individuals.

Queensland has consistently managed to keep out the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, and the state reported no new cases on Sunday after recording numbers in the single-digits throughout the week.

