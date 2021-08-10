Rahul Gandhi prays at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 10 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Rahul reached the Tullamulla town in Ganderbal district Tuesday morning and offered prayers inside the Mata Kheer Bhawani complex.

Authorities had made elaborate security arrangements during Rahul's visit to the temple.

Traffic was allowed only one-way during the visit of the Congress leader on the Srinagar-Ganderbal road to ensure that Rahul's cavalcade moved smoothly on the 22 km long one-way stretch to Tullamulla town.

Rahul arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit. He was in Srinagar to attend Ghulam Ahmad Mir's son's wedding. Mir is the president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the Valley since the Centre abrogated Article 370.

