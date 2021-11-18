Rajasthan Cabinet expansion to be held this week: Sources

After a series of high-level meetings between the Congress high command and the party's Rajasthan leadership, Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is now expected to be held in the next 2-3 days, sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also held a detailed meeting with party interim president Sonia Gandhi recently on the issue of cabinet expansion.

After a detailed meeting with Congress high command, both Gehlot and Pilot have said that the final decision will be taken by the party's top leadership.

There are demands for an expansion of the Gehlot cabinet for the past one year, especially after differences between Gehlot and Pilot came out in open.

According to top sources, Pilot was also in continuous touch with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet. Congress has decided to adopt one leader one post formula.

Three ministers are on the verge of losing the berth in the cabinet as they have the party's responsibilities as well.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra is holding the post of state Congress president.

Raghu Sharma, who is the Health Minister, has been tasked as the AICC in charge of Gujarat unit and minister Harish Chaudhary is AICC in charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to sources, two ministers have already desired to work in the party while the Pilot camp is also confident of getting the due share in the Cabinet this time.

The inclusion of Pilot's supporters in the cabinet was a part of the peace formula worked out by Priyanka Gandhi last year when Pilot rebelled last year against Ashok Gehlot.

Priyanka Gandhi has played a major role to settle the differences between Gehlot and Pilot.

( With inputs from ANI )

