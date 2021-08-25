Rajbhar promises prohibition if voted to power

Lucknow, Aug 25 Om Prakash Rajbhar, former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, has promised total prohibition in the state if his party comes to power in the 2022 Assembly elections.

"Liquor is a major source of corruption in elections and also harmful for health. It is a huge source of revenue but as a welfare state, we should be more concerned about the people rather than the money," he explained.

He has also promised free power supply to the poor and free education.

Talking to reporters, Rajbhar said that his Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha would perform exceedingly well in the upcoming elections.

"The BJP and the Congress are shying away from caste census because they know that OBCs and Dalit population is much more than what is their present share in politics. We will not allow the BJP to drive a wedge between the Hindus and Muslims for electoral gains," he said.

Brushing aside his earlier meeting with BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Rajbhar asserted that he would not return to the BJP fold unless the party brings a 'qualitative' change in its ideology and working.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Saints and seers should remain in the confines of temples and stop dabbling in politics."

