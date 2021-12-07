Relief package announced for Gujarat fishermen

Gandhinagar, Dec 7 The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 265 lakh for the damages suffered by the fishermen in the state's Amreli and Gir Somnath districts recently due to heavy winds.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"The relief package was declared following huge damages inflicted by heavy winds in the coastal areas of Arabian Sea at Amreli and Gir Somnath districts. A total of 29,716 boats including 17,557 small boats and 12,159 large boats are associated with fisheries," Rajendra Trivedi, the revenue minister told reporters.

"A total of 50 boats, fishing nets and other equipment have faced damages of around Rs 265 lakh," added Trivedi.

According to the relief package, either 50 per cent of the estimated damages or Rs 35,000 relief, whichever is less, will be provided for partial damage to the small boats.

For complete destruction of small boats, either 50 per cent of the estimated damages or Rs 75,000 relief, whichever is less will be provided.

For the partial damage to troller/ dollnetter/ gillnetter boats, either 50 per cent of the estimated damages or Rs 2 lakh relief, whichever is less, will be provided.

For the complete damage to troller/ dollnetter/ gillnetter boats, either 50 per cent of the estimated damages or Rs 5 lakh relief, whichever is less, will be provided.

