Reprieve for Keshav Maurya in fake degree case

Prayagraj, Sep 5 In a major relief to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) has rejected an application seeking registration of a criminal case against Maurya for his alleged use of fake educational degrees for contesting five elections at different places and also obtaining a petrol pump.

While rejecting the application filed under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), filed by a social activist Diwakar Tripathi, ACJM (Prayagraj) Namrata Singh said on Saturday that prima facie no cognizable offence appears to have been committed. Hence, the application is rejected, as the same is found to be baseless and groundless.

District government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri told reporters that the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court on August 11 had directed the police to hold a preliminary inquiry into the alleged fake degrees of the deputy chief minister.

The ACJM had directed the station house officer of Cantonment, Prayagraj to submit a report on the authenticity of the degree like Uttar Madhyama second year issued by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayagraj to the deputy chief minister and also regarding the allegation of use of fake certificates by Maurya in the affidavit of elections.

Subsequently, the police after conducting an inquiry had filed its report in which it was stated that none of the alleged offences took place in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station of Prayagraj. Hence, no FIR was registered by the Cantt police on the application of Tripathi.

Besides, as per the report filed by police, the alleged fake degrees were not obtained by the applicant from any authentic sources, rather only the xerox copies of the documents have been filed, which were not credible evidence.

Further, no complaint was filed by the applicant against Maurya before the Election Commission.

