Rights activists demand UN fact finding mission over targeted killings in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 7 Delhi-based Law and Society Alliance has written to UN Human Rights Commissioner expressing deep concern on the latest terror strikes and targeted killings of Ind in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorist groups aided and abetted by Pakistan and operating from Pakistan's soil.

"We also ask that you publicly support the creation of a much-needed UN fact finding mission to assess the scale and nature of terror attacks and targeted killings of innocents in Jammu and Kashmir by terror groups that have a haven in Pakistan yet carry out these attacks on the Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir", the letter by the human rights organisation to Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

The letter said that on October 5, three civil were killed in cold blood by Pakistani backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. And since January 2021, more than 20 civil have been killed by terrorists, including a four-year-old girl, an infant.

Out of the three civil killed, one was a pharmacy owner, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Hindu and the owner of Srinagar's most famous shop that vends medicines to all Ind in Kashmir and foreign tourists. Bindroo's pharmacy served the people of Kashmir Hindus, Muslims, Christ, all of them. But Pakistan has a history of silencing people who work for the welfare of the ordinary Kashmiris, the letter said.

Within an hour of killing Bindroo, terrorists targeted two other civil, one was a non-Kashmiri, a non-local street vendor, Virendra, and the other was a local Kashmiri, Mohammad Shafi Lone.

Today, Taliban's takeover of Kabul has emboldened Pakistan's terrorist proxies like the Taliban, the Haqqanis, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujhahideen, who continue to perpetrate jihad against India in Jammu & Kashmir.

"So, we appeal to you to add the weight and influence of your office to the growing number of voices speaking out publicly, against such terrorist strikes and targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups that are acting with impunity and with the open and direct support from Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi", the letter said.

