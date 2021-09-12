RLD to embark on its yatra in UP from Oct 2

Lucknow, Sep 12 (INS) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will now join other political parties whose yatras are crisscrossing Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. It will embark on its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from October 2 which will continue till October 31.

The yatra will be preceded by a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' that will be held in Chaprauli in Baghpat on September 19.

According to party sources, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary also plans to spend two days in every district later, during which he will interact with party workers.

The party will release its manifesto on October 31 which is also the Sardar Patel Jayanti.

Jayant Chaudhary will interact with people at the village level before he finalises his manifesto.

The RLD, according to sources, is upbeat about the Assembly elections, especially after the response it has been getting from farmers who are agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

The RLD and its leaders have been actively supporting the farmers who are also reciprocating their support to the party.

