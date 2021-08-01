Rockets strike Kandahar airport, flights suspended
August 1, 2021
Kabul, Aug 1 Flights in Afghanistan's Kandahar airport were suspended on Sunday after rockets struck the nation's second main international airport.
Xinhua news agency said that there were no immediate information on casualties or injuries.
